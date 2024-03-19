How Bridgestone Americas is creating more sustainable (and longer-lasting) EV tires

Heavy, high-torque EVs typically wear through a set of tires 30% to 40% faster than their gasoline-powered counterparts, making environmental impact a chief concern for the global tire industry. In 2023, Bridgestone Americas debuted its Turanza EV (May) and the Potenza Sport AS (September) tires featuring its new Enliten technology designed to increase the range and longevity of EV treads. The tires include a new polymer that improves tread resistance, and the company has stated that it expects to replace more than 90% of its current consumer product line with the lighter, more sustainable Enliten material by 2030.

Meanwhile, the tire maker is also working with local farmers and Indigenous tribes in Arizona to harvest guayule, a perennial woody shrub found across the Southwest, as the first commercially viable domestic source of natural rubber. Today, most of the rubber used on U.S. roads is imported from Southeast Asia, so a sustainable domestic supply would shrink carbon footprints worldwide and thwart potential global supply-chain issues.

