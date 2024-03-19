How BlackBerry’s Ivy platform is spurring automotive innovation

In May 2023, BlackBerry formally launched its Ivy platform, which helps automakers add sensor-powered intelligence into what they can offer drivers in both safety and convenience features.

Co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) over three years, Ivy uses data collected by onboard sensors and then processes it in AWS’s cloud infrastructure. Designed to allow outside developers to create products on top of it, Ivy debuted with third-party-developed features that use BlackBerry’s tech to optimize battery life, enable in-car payments, and predict vehicle maintenance.

The company designed Ivy to facilitate collaborative innovation across the automotive ecosystem with the goal of building connected vehicles that can personalize driver experiences while minimizing distracted driving and identifying potential dangers—while protecting user data.

Several partners, including Foxconn and Mitsubishi Electric, have already agreed to use BlackBerry’s Ivy software, and at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, the company showcased other forthcoming Ivy applications, from monitoring tire wear to new driver safety tools.