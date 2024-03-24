Following several rocky years, the automotive industry is getting its innovation groove back

Five years ago, the automotive industry appeared poised for frenetic growth, with global carmakers snapping up autonomous driving startups for billions of dollars and making rosy promises to go fully electric. Then the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the roseate advance toward a greener, more Jetsons-esque streetscape.

During the resulting fallout, many companies working on battery-electric or self-driving technology, including Ford’s Argo AI and General Motors’ Cruise subsidiaries, folded or suspended operations. But now, having adjusted to the supply shortages and other pandemic-related problems, the automotive industry is evolving at a more measured clip.

Still, the industry’s evolution hinges upon challenges such as ongoing materials constraints, piecemeal legislation governing driving technology, and the lack of an established domestic battery supply chain. Even the outfits that survived recent rocky years continue to face setbacks: In February alone, California regulators stymied the planned expansion for Alphabet’s Waymo; Ann Arbor, Michigan-based May Mobility laid off 13% of its workforce; and manufacturers continue to push back the goalposts set in rosier days.

But the theme du jour is that businesses are beginning to get their groove back, evidenced by the emergence of a variety of promising innovators, from AI-powered chatbot makers to lithium-ion battery recyclers. And it’s not just newer businesses that are preparing for an electrified industry. Bridgestone, founded 93 years ago, debuted new rubber technology to shoulder the demands of heavy, high-torque EVs, which typically wear through a set of tires 30% to 40% faster than their gasoline-powered counterparts.