Why Mercedes-Benz, Bridgestone Americas, PhysicsX, and Waymo are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in automotive of 2024.

The most innovative automotive companies of 2024

BY Jaclyn Trop2 minute read

From COVID-related supply chain crunches to a nationwide patchwork of bureaucratic red tape, the challenges restricting advances in automotive engineering haven’t thwarted the industry’s slow but steady march toward the inevitable: the Jetsons-esque tableau of battery-powered, self-driving cars that could one day levitate in the sky. 

This year’s list of the most innovative automotive companies recognizes the disruptors reimagining the world’s roadways—and they’re not all from Silicon Valley, either. The mix of startups and established companies featured here are each angling for a foothold in the new era of transportation, whether by tackling challenges from long-range batteries to long-vision lidar, developing platform agnostic charging stations and in-car payment systems, and much, much more. 

Several companies are bringing their operations stateside to capitalize on EV incentives offered under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. Westborough, Massachusetts-based Ascend Elements aims to reduce the industry’s dependence on China by creating a new battery supply chain in North America. Executives say that using recycled materials cuts the climate impact of new cathode material in half. Meanwhile, legacy tire maker Bridgestone is reinventing its formula for the electric age by changing the chemical composition of its tires and working with Arizona farmers to harvest the first commercially viable domestic source of natural rubber.

Even BlackBerry, once a passé punchline, is reinventing itself to capitalize on delivering revenue-generating opportunities to the in-car experience. Last year, the Canadian company formally launched its IVY platform, which helps automakers add sensor-powered intelligence to provide drivers with more safety and convenience features, such as in-car payments. Orlando, Florida-based Luminar returns to the list for the second consecutive year, with plans to develop a longer-range sensor for a variety of car manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz, Alphabet’s Waymo robotaxi service, and Ann Arbor, Michigan-based May Mobility are making strides in autonomous driving, bringing their vehicles to more highways, cities, and college and corporate campuses.   

1. Ascend Elements

For creating a new battery supply chain in North America

2. Mercedes-Benz

For setting the standard in semi-autonomous driving

3. Bridgestone Americas

For replacing tired tires on EVs

4. May Mobility

For being first to launch driverless shuttle service

5. BlackBerry

For translating driver data into vital car experiences

6. Infobip

For transforming the ride-hailing and car-buying experience

7. Waymo

For advancing autonomous robotaxi service

8. Luminar

For producing lidar equipment at scale

9. PhysicsX

For speeding technological development with advanced-simulation software

10. ONE

For presenting a U.S. alternative to lithium-ion batteries

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jaclyn Trop is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on the Automotive category for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

