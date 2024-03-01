The MLB uniform fiasco reveals Fanatics’s Achilles’ heel: Ubiquity

BY Jay Willis9 minute read

This season, Major League Baseball’s designated Opening Day is March 28, which means that Mets fans have a few more weeks to entertain delusions of optimism before they once again confront the grim reality of being Mets fans. For now, however, franchises across the on-field competence spectrum are confronting a more urgent problem: Players think their updated uniforms, designed by Nike and manufactured by sports merchandise behemoth Fanatics, leave something to be desired.

Angels outfielder (#3) Taylor Ward [Photo: Caitlin O’Hara/MLB Photos/Getty Images] “It looks like a replica,” Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward told The Athletic’s Stephen J. Nesbitt. “So far, thumbs down.” Players have taken issue with the design’s weird lettering, mismatched colors, and sizing options that don’t seem to account for the fact that the people wearing the jerseys are baseball players, perhaps our most bodacious variety of professional athlete. Other players quoted in Nesbitt’s report use phrases like “terrible,” “really bad,” “like a Walmart jersey,” none of which the league presumably hoped would appear in the top stories about spring training. Per The Athletic’s Sam Blum, players are frustrated enough that the union is lobbying for “adjustments” to the uniforms, which in the wrong light can reveal much, much more than anyone intended. Tailors have since been dispatched to spring training to adjust the fits of pants, which will hopefully restore appropriate levels of sartorial opacity. i love baseball pic.twitter.com/qWg6DFRO6a — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 22, 2024 Many headlines pinned this fiasco on Fanatics, but apportioning responsibility here is more complicated. MLB jerseys have been produced in the same factory for nearly two decades, just with different companies in charge of different parts of the process. From 2005 through 2019, the manufacturer was Majestic, which Fanatics acquired in 2017. After Majestic’s deal expired, Nike and Fanatics announced a “10-year global partnership” in which Nike would design jerseys that Fanatics would (continue to) manufacture at the same facility. In other words, Fanatics has been producing Nike-branded jerseys for the last four seasons; nothing is different this year except the Nike design that Fanatics is stitching together. Part of the reason many fans called out Fanatics anyway is that they’ve grown used to Fanatics’s apparel-related goofs. The company, led by CEO Michael Rubin, has spent the past several years striking deals with just about every major U.S. sports league to design, manufacture, and sell their fan merchandise. It also sells merch made by a host of other brands. In the process, it’s earned a reputation for occasionally shipping the shirsey equivalent of science experiments gone wrong.

Personally, I’m partial to the Michigan sweatshirt with “ILLINOIS” emblazoned on each sleeve, largely because of how upset it would make the sort of person who buys a Michigan sweatshirt. (This particular sweatshirt was made by Colosseum, an independent brand, and sold on Fanatics.) But if you think a kelly green Eagles shirt with Jalen Hurts’s number accidentally rendered in italics is funnier, I’m not going to argue too strenuously. Did anyone else’s Kelly green Eagles merch come in from the official NFL shop uhhhh crooked? pic.twitter.com/JRdoD4Bk9l — Shealyn Kilroy (@shealynkilroy) September 14, 2023 For annoyed fans, posting images of defective merch from Fanatics has become something of a sport on social media, which invariably earns replies from similarly incredulous users describing their own experiences with the company. And it’s not just the comical defects that have people talking: Fans frequently complain about fabric quality and inconsistent sizing, as well. A @fanaticssucks account on X now has more than 19,000 followers. Last summer, when the NHL announced on X that Fanatics was taking over manufacturing its on-ice jerseys from Adidas, the post received 2,600 replies, many along the lines of “For the love of god, please don’t do this.” So although the semi-transparent MLB uniforms may not be Fanatics’s fault, given how much the company has invested in becoming an integral part of the sports fandom experience, the confusion is understandable. When consumers are already primed to associate Fanatics with low quality, pictures of see-through baseball pants only reinforce that perception, fair or not.

Today, Fanatics’s most distinctive feature is its ubiquity. The NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL online pro shops are all Fanatics platforms; the NFL, MLB, and NHL have invested in the company, as have the NFL and MLB players’ unions. Fanatics’s business model is basically a volume play—a bet that even customers who are motivated to escape the company’s clutches will get tired of Googling before they find an alternative. The company has become so synonymous with fan merch that it gets raked over the coals for products it has nothing to do with, such as that Michigan-Illinois sweatshirt, above, and this Baltimore Ravens hat with a superimposed Pittsburgh Steelers logo. It’s a New Era product from a non-Fanatics team store, but still went mildly viral among fans used to seeing the Fanatics logo everywhere else. The company knows it has work to do. “Things haven’t been perfect,” says Fanatics Commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee, noting the challenges that can accompany rapid growth over a short period of time. “When you ship over 100 million units, there are going to be things that make it through that don’t meet our quality standards.” Among the more frustrating aspects of Fanatics’s platform is that for years, it didn’t display product reviews, which means that for most disgruntled customers, firing off the aforementioned irate tweets was their only real recourse. (When customers were able to find a forum to vent their frustrations, they did so unsparingly. Fanatics has a 1.46/5 rating on Better Business Bureau, based on some 500 reviews that allege long shipping times, quality control disasters, and lackluster customer service.)

Last fall, after Defector’s Drew Magary wrote about his dealings with Fanatics in a column titled “Fuck Fanatics And Fuck Michael Rubin,” the company had someone hand-deliver him a box of merch, along with a note from Rubin promising a reviews feature “ASAP.” (As far as corporate crisis management goes, tracking down a critic’s address and showing up unannounced on their doorstep would not be my recommendation, but that’s for another day.) Since Low Ah Kee joined the company last year, Fanatics says it has collected 1 million reviews on products that represent about half the company’s sales. But finding these reviews is tricky: The 4.3-star rating on this Stephen Curry jersey, for example, is only visible from the product page, and users have to scroll down and then click on an expandable “Product Ratings” menu, which appears below shipping information and technical details. Unlike most ecommerce companies, these reviews don’t include qualitative information—just the overall average rating, separate ratings for quality and value, a breakdown of reviews by number of stars, and feedback about whether the product runs big or small. Even for customers who do manage to unearth these reviews, the information is not especially helpful, especially when so many are of the five- or one-star variety: Are the one-star reviews from people who thought the fabric felt cheap, or people who bought the wrong size? Did their orders arrive late? Did they receive a misprinted jersey? Or did they simply decide they’d really rather have a Klay Thompson jersey instead?

The platform’s reviews feature is something of a work in progress. Low Ah Kee cites the logistical challenges posed by the sheer breadth of the company’s offerings. He notes the company is using the data from reviews to, for example, remove problematic vendors until they address quality control issues. Fanatics has also expanded its social team with the goal of responding to complaints within an hour, and hired a chief product officer who is, Low Ah Kee says, the “single point of accountability for all our digital experiences.” But he declines to provide a timeline for when Fanatics plans to display reviews more prominently, and/or with qualitative feedback. The company sells “more jerseys than anyone else does on the face of the planet,” he says. “We went from a place of having no reviews on the site to publishing what we have that makes sense to consumers. We still have work to do to figure out how we actually help consumers navigate the whole corpus of product reviews that we capture.” Public stumbles like these were probably inevitable, given the aggressive pace of Fanatics’s expansion. The company isn’t publicly traded, but after a $700 million round of investment in late 2022 pushed its valuation to $31 billion, it’s likely a matter of time. And although team merch made up the vast majority of its 2022 revenue, per The Wall Street Journal, Fanatics has bigger ambitions, expanding into collectibles, trading cards, and (of course) gambling. Its in-house sportsbook allows customers to earn rewards points on wagers, which means that if you lose a moneyline bet on your beloved Chicago Blackhawks, you can maybe pick up a mash-up beanie with a New Jersey Devils logo at a discount. When investors want to see revenue lines pointing up and to the right in perpetuity, corners are invariably cut.

For the most part, neither you nor I can do much about the problems of modern quasi-monopoly; as wary as I might be about the possibility of a door plug blowing out at 16,000 feet, if I need to get across the country in six hours, my only real option is to book a flight and grab an aisle seat. Fans, however, do have options when it comes to merch, where the barrier to entry is considerably lower than it is in aerospace engineering. They just have to know where to look. Already, Fanatics’s missteps have allowed smaller players like Homage and Homefield Apparel to build loyal customer followings. (Fanatics sells these shirts on its platforms, too.) Outfits like Vintage Brand use old designs in the public domain to offer throwback gear, which fans reliably gobble up wherever it’s available; for more adventurous buyers, a handful of sites allow artists to sell team-themed designs on a made-to-order basis. I can’t personally vouch for these companies, or assure you that they don’t have problems of their own. (Fanatics also has a habit of snapping up smaller competitors, which means that vetting alternatives can entail reading the fine print.) But the fact that I’ve become skittish enough about Fanatics to even learn of their existence demonstrates the pitfalls of pursuing a strategy that prioritizes growth over everything else. To a fan, what matters is the cartoon bird on the shirt, not the nature of the contractual relationship between the cartoon bird and the shirt’s manufacturer. When the choice is between buying from an unknown company and buying from a company with a reputation for putting the wrong logos in the wrong places, it’s hard to blame anyone for taking a chance on something different.