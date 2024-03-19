To help an astronaut, this company took a virtual space into outer space

XRHealth uses virtual reality to provide a variety of FDA-registered prescription health treatments guided by medical professionals—from shoulder motion exercises for physical rehabilitation to mental health therapy. In November 2023, the company deployed a VR headset to the International Space Station to provide preventive mental care to Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen in the notoriously isolated workplace. The headset was specially configured for the low-gravity environment.

Clinical studies released in 2023 supported XRHealth’s efficacy claims. One published in May deemed it effective for treating back pain while a July study validated its benefit in treating stress and anxiety. The company also won a patent in 2023 for adjusting VR treatments based on a patient’s vital signs. The technique is slated to be harnessed using the Apple Watch to capture biometric data during treatments administered through Apple’s Vision Pro headsets. XRHealth merged with Amelia VR in April 2023 to expand treatment into virtual mental health care for use with patients in clinical practice. The combined firms delivered more than 600,000 VR treatments by the end of 2023.

