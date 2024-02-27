How (and why) you should let go of pet peeves

I hate when a stranger invades my personal space. Like the person who takes up the armrest on an airplane. Or the concertgoer who dances her way into the area around my seat. This pet peeve usually causes me to focus on my irritation for the entire flight or show, instead of relaxing and enjoying the day.

Like me, you probably have a pet peeve or two. While they’re common, there’s a compelling reason called the “heliotropic effect” that should encourage you to get rid of them, says Harry D. Cohen, author of Be the Sun, Not the Salt.

“The heliotropic effect is the tendency for all living organisms to be drawn to energy, which sustains life,” he says. “It’s why a plant tilts toward the sun. A professor from the University of Michigan’s Ross Business School did some research on why organizations are more effective, and it turns out they have a higher number of positive energizers in their leadership roles. It’s a person who’s heliotropic, and they make people feel great.”

Pet peeves stand in your way of being heliotropic, says Cohen. When you keep your pet peeves around, you feed and groom them and nurse your irritation. You pour salt on your roots, as well as someone else’s, instead of letting in the sun.