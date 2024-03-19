This device maker is quietly moving XR into the mainstream

Last year, Xreal (formerly Nreal) advanced mixed reality toward the mainstream by adding it to such familiar devices as smartphones, computers, tablets, and game consoles. Xreal Beam, its sunglasses-like augmented reality glasses accessory for these gadgets, customizes display modes for scenarios such as riding in a vehicle. As it rebranded from Nreal, Xreal also released software that allows its headset wearers to access multiple virtual desktops on a PC. And in November, the company unveiled the latest version of its popular Xreal Air headsets, offering increased display resolution at a lower weight. Xreal isn’t just chasing affordability, though. Its high-end glasses offer variable transparency, letting people adjust the trade-off between immersion and real-world awareness on the fly. The company reports that it has shipped nearly 200,000 headsets.