This company is creating real-world arcades for virtual reality

Sandbox VR operates more than 40 real-world locations around the world where players compete and collaborate in immersive VR environments. In 2023, it introduced new experiences like the fantasy adventure Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire (June) and TV tie-in Squid Game Virtuals (September). Like video arcades once did, Sandbox’s facilities provide levels of immersion and multiplayer interactivity not typically available in home systems that are often portrayed as isolating.

In January 2023, the company unveiled wireless technology that reduces how much gear players have to carry and captures motion from head to toe. Squid Game Virtuals grossed more than $4.5 million in its first two months, making it Sandbox’s most popular game; it displaced the zombie adventure Deadwood Valley, which had topped $23 million in ticket sales from 3.8 million players over the 12 months following its June 2022 debut. Altogether, Sandbox VR sells nearly 100,000 tickets per month, up from 55,000 in late 2022.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.