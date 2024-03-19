This chip company is powering XR headsets from every angle

Qualcomm processors enable the leading edge of augmented and virtual reality in more than 80 devices. In September 2023, it released the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, which made its debut in the Meta Quest 3 VR headset. The chip provided faster graphics processing and AI performance compared to previous models. Also in September, the company unveiled its Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor designed to provide fast connectivity and high-quality camera images in smart glasses such as those from Ray-Ban made in collaboration with Meta.

Qualcomm, which in 2022 announced a $100 million fund to invest in AR/VR tech, also released Snapdragon Spaces in May 2023, a developer platform making it easy to integrate glasses-enabled AR into Android apps, using a smartphone for input. The platform lets developers access information about user environments, movements, and locations across Android devices from multiple manufacturers, making it that much easier to build compatible apps. Qualcomm has a $148 billion market cap and generated $7.4 billion in chipset revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter 2023, which ended in late September. Its XR and AR chips show that the company is not only keeping up with the times but advancing them.

