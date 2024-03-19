Meet the latest canvas for medical AR imaging: you

With Medivis’s augmented reality technology, doctors can see medical imagery overlaid on a patient’s body as they plan and perform complex surgeries. In January 2023, Medivis began adding color and detail to traditionally monochrome images, making it easier to plan procedures. In September 2023, the company released features to map CT and MRI scans within seconds as opposed to the half-hour that traditional systems can require. In October, Medivis also rolled out live ultrasound data, which can be fused with CT and MRI scan results, as well as deep learning technology that helps segment anatomical structures in images to help medical workers better discern objects in the body. Medivis reports that more than 500 surgeries have been planned or performed using its FDA-approved technology. The company also announced a $20 million Series A round in June 2023 along with an expanded partnership with the federal Veterans Health Administration.