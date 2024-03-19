Fast company logo
Journee is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in augmented reality and virtual reality.

For digital experiences, this company’s tool builds bridges for brands

BY Steven Melendez

Journee works with brands to extend their existing web presences into virtual reality. In March 2023, the company worked with Clinique to unveil the Clinique Virtual Lab, an immersive experience letting users learn about and shop the beauty brand via VR headsets, PCs, or smartphones. In October, Journee helped Macy’s launch mstylelab, a digital experience promoting the department store. Users could design their own virtual fabric, play a game inspired by the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and connect with one another on a Macy’s Discord server. Journee also worked with BMW on the i Vision Dee, an autonomous concept car presented at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show that used the vehicle’s windshield as a VR display. The company has worked with more than 100 clients, including Shiseido and H&M.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Steven Melendez is an independent journalist living in New Orleans. More

