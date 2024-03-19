This AR presentation software brings designs into the real world

JigSpace ’s augmented reality presentation software lets professionals share and discuss complex designs for everything from e-bikes and race cars to housing and furniture. Its software imports computer-aided design (CAD) files and then lets users annotate and animate them for presentations. In November 2023, the company made this an even easier process by unveiling a generative AI-powered technology to create first-draft presentations from CAD files automatically, letting users customize them as needed.

This new product, dubbed Spark, builds on the more than 300,000 AR presentations for engineering demos, sales calls, and employee training sessions that JigSpace has facilitated since its 2021 debut. Customers include Snap, Pepsico, Medtronic, and Alfa Romeo. JigSpace’s work with the Italian car company, which started in 2022, let fans view a virtual mockup of a Formula 1 car in their own living rooms. It was featured in Apple’s June 2023 keynote announcing the Vision Pro, which JigSpace supported from launch.

