This XR company got the ball rolling at The Sphere for U2

Disguise offers immersive extended reality technology used in live performances, by such artists as Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, as well as a number of major network TV productions. In April 2023, the company enhanced Disguise Cloud, which lets teams work together remotely to plan productions, to enable live graphics capabilities in event broadcasts. Disguise’s servers later supported U2’s residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, which boasts the world’s largest and highest-resolution LED screen. Working with Move.ai, Disguise also debuted Invisible, using AI to capture actors’ onstage movements without the need for special suits and even letting performers see themselves in real time. The company landed customers that include Disney and Netflix, which helped annual revenue triple from 2020 to 2022 to $75 million.