This app is bringing a new dimension to DIY projects

Bilt creates 3D interactive instruction manuals and tutorials for products and do-it-yourself projects. In April 2023, the company launched the Bilt Toolbox, which walks users through demonstrations of common tasks that range from unclogging a garbage disposal to changing the tires on a bike or car (and covers how to use such common tools as drills, nail guns, and saws). Tutorials include voice and text guidance, and users can save the guided experiences for use when they’re offline.

The app’s lessons are enhanced with 3D imagery, which can be rotated and viewed from any angle, fixing some of the frustrations with online instructional videos that show steps from only one vantage point. Bilt’s tutorials work with both Android and iOS devices in 12 languages; the company also supports the Apple Vision Pro headset. It delivered instructions for almost 2,800 different projects and processes in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.