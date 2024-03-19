This VR app turns headsets into concert halls

AmazeVR works with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, and Upsahl to build virtual reality concerts that fans attend from anywhere or watch anytime. In July 2023, it released its flagship AmazeVR Concerts app on multiple VR platforms. Launched with exclusive access to a virtual concert by Zara Larsson, it combines live performance footage with visual effects and lets fans interact with the event. New innovations in AI and rendering technology, integrated with the Unreal Engine, have dramatically cut production times from months to sometimes as little as days.

Because few consumers have VR headsets, AmazeVR is also bringing its concerts to movie theaters, so that more fans can see their favorite artists as if they had the best seats in a venue. In October, AmazeVR released an in-theater experience featuring the South Korean girl group Aespa, with movie theater attendees in Seoul able to don a Meta Quest 3 VR headset for an immersive concert experience.

