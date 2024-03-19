This South Korean startup developed a wearable ring to treat hypertension

South Korean health-tech startup Sky Labs developed a smart ring known as CART BP that makes it easier for physicians to treat hypertension in patients. The smart ring uses sensors to measure photoplethysmography (PPG)—volumetric changes in a wearer’s blood circulation—while offering continuous blood-pressure monitoring day and night.

The device, which uses AI to interpret the data, helps physicians make decisions regarding treatments and dosages for medications, while also tracking how lifestyle changes such as sleep, stress management, and exercise affect blood pressure. The device received clearance from South Korean regulators in March 2023, and Sky Labs has already made the ring accessible across hospitals and clinics in South Korea through its partnership with Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

Sky Labs is now planning to deploy the ring internationally, with expected approvals from the U.S. FDA and European regulator this year. In October, Sky Labs raised $15.3 million in Series C financing led by the government-run Korea Development Bank, bringing its total investment to $40.5 million.

