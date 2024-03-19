Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Health-tech firm Sky Labs is one of the most innovative Asia-Pacific companies of 2024.

This South Korean startup developed a wearable ring to treat hypertension

BY Katerina Barton

South Korean health-tech startup Sky Labs developed a smart ring known as CART BP that makes it easier for physicians to treat hypertension in patients. The smart ring uses sensors to measure photoplethysmography (PPG)—volumetric changes in a wearer’s blood circulation—while offering continuous blood-pressure monitoring day and night.

The device, which uses AI to interpret the data, helps physicians make decisions regarding treatments and dosages for medications, while also tracking how lifestyle changes such as sleep, stress management, and exercise affect blood pressure. The device received clearance from South Korean regulators in March 2023, and Sky Labs has already made the ring accessible across hospitals and clinics in South Korea through its partnership with Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

Sky Labs is now planning to deploy the ring internationally, with expected approvals from the U.S. FDA and European regulator this year. In October, Sky Labs raised $15.3 million in Series C financing led by the government-run Korea Development Bank, bringing its total investment to $40.5 million.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Katerina Barton is a freelance audio producer and storyteller based in New York City. She recently worked as a producer for the national daily news show The Takeaway at WNYC, where she focused on sharing stories that are often underrepresented in the media More

Explore Topics