South Korean tech giant Naver is developing a Korean alternative to OpenAI

In August, Naver , the operator of South Korea’s top search engine and parent company of web comics app Webtoon , joined the global generative AI race with the release of its AI platform, HyperClova X.

Within that platform, Naver also unveiled other AI applications last year, including Clova X, a ChatGPT-like question-answering chatbot; Clova for Writing, a content creation tool; and Cue, an AI function embedded into the Naver search engine, much like Microsoft Bing’s Sydney. (Cue is being tested on PCs and is expected to roll out to mobile in 2024.)

The AI tools were trained on data from Naver’s search engine and public data from the South Korean government, and they can better understand Korean language (including slang and idioms) and culture than international AI competitors. Naver says that, much like other AI tools, its AI models will increase productivity and enhance internet searches. With an eye toward expansion, Naver says it is exploring partnerships for its AI technology in Saudi Arabia and Japan.

In February, Naver reported that HyperClova X outperformed generative AI models from OpenAI and Google in the Korean AI performance evaluation benchmark known as KMMLU. The benchmark is similar to the MMLU, the test widely used in North America, but localized for language and regional knowledge.