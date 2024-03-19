This platform matches surgery patients in Southeast Asia with affordable healthcare options

Thailand-based startup HD operates marketplaces for healthcare and surgery in Southeast Asia. Currently live in both Thailand and Indonesia, the company’s HDmall platform offers searchable listings of local healthcare providers for patients shopping for more affordable outpatient and inpatient options. This is an especially valuable platform for patients in Southeast Asia where there’s an absence of primary care and where patients often have to pay out of pocket for healthcare services.

At the end of 2022, the startup launched an elective-surgery marketplace, HDcare, that helps hospitals optimize use of their operating rooms by listing them on the platform for rates that are between 15% to 20% less than market prices. HD says patient demand for this elective surgery platform has grown 30 times since its launch. To date, HD says it has served approximately 250,000 patients.

In July 2023, HD announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson MedTech in Thailand to increase access to innovative surgical procedures on the platform. And with a recent investment from FEBE Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Vietnam, HD plans to further expand its services into Vietnam in 2024.

In January 2023, HD raised $6 million in funding from a group of investors including Partech Partners, M Venture Partners, AC Ventures, iSeed, and Orvel Ventures.