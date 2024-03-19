This Taiwanese company is supercharging electric scooter adoption around the world

Gogoro is No. 37 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Before electric vehicles became mainstream, Horace Luke, cofounder and CEO of Taiwan-based company Gogoro, had the idea of changing how people live in modern cities by creating a network of electric scooters with swappable batteries that would provide a new approach to urban mobility and get polluting vehicles off the street. He built Gogoro around the question “How do you change energy so that it’s easier to use, better to use, and safer for this generation and future ones?”

Since its founding in 2011, Gogoro has become the number-one electric scooter brand in Taiwan, supported by more than 12,000 battery-swapping stations at 2,500 locations across the island. Between them and their partners, they have made more than 50 two- and three-wheel vehicles.

But Gogoro isn’t stopping there. It’s intent on transforming transportation networks around the globe—starting by courting delivery drivers and then making its vehicles available to everyday users. The company has launched successfully in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Israel, Japan, and Korea, and recently announced partnerships in Chile and Colombia. In 2024, it’s making its most ambitious move, rolling out 120 stations in four cities across India by the middle of the year. It’s already built a new scooter made for and in India.