This Japanese startup raised $89 million last year to help manufacturers get the custom parts they need

Japan is well-known for its large and advanced manufacturing industry, and ordering platform CADDi connects some of the country’s leading manufacturers with global supply-chain partners to take advantage of make-to-order manufacturing for custom parts.

Late in 2022, the startup launched CADDi Drawer, an AI-enabled cloud-based platform that helps manufacturers store and manage the drawings (even paper ones) for their custom parts—along with all the associated data, including dimensions, symbols, and text. CADDi Drawer helps consolidate the drawings and makes them searchable, allowing customers to create new schematics based on existing ones, rather than starting from scratch. This reduces procurement costs and enhances productivity.

Last year, CADDi raised $89 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to $164 million to date. The company, which was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, operates in five countries. In 2023, it opened an office in Chicago to cater to clients in the U.S. and Mexico. CADDi Drawer customers include Tokyo Electron and industrial machinery maker EBARA.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.