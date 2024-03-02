7 ways to delegate better and unleash your team’s full potential

BY Tammy Perkins4 minute read

Effective delegation is a vital skill for managers. However, many leaders and managers surprisingly find it challenging. Why? One common misconception is that delegation is merely about assigning tasks. It runs much deeper than that. Effective delegation is about empowering others and maximizing the potential of your collective team.

By assigning decision-making authority and responsibilities to others, you can devote more time as a leader to priority work and decisions. With that in mind, here are seven strategies for effective delegation while fostering team growth and development. Self-evaluate how well you delegate It is essential to evaluate how well you delegate tasks. Ask yourself: Are you successful at delegating? Do you hesitate to delegate specific projects because you’re unsure if your team has the necessary skills? Do you find it takes too long to teach someone, so you do the task yourself? Do the tasks you delegate to others come back to you? If so, why? However, don’t stop there. The only way to understand your team’s motivation is to ask them directly. Make delegation integral to your leadership style and encourage your team members to develop skills and take on new challenges.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Don’t hoard authority Being a leader can be challenging, as it requires preparation for the responsibility that comes with it. Directing others is not enough. Rather than directing others, you must equip and empower them to take charge and create future leaders. As an HR Executive, I’ve worked with leaders who hoard authority or decision-making at various levels. This dependence ultimately becomes overwhelming and limits the leaders’ and teams’ growth and development. What if we empower employees to become leaders rather than hoarding authority? By trusting them with responsibility and authority, they can accomplish more. Influential leaders understand the significance of recognizing the different types of decisions and possess the self-awareness to delegate appropriately. Conversely, leaders who retain decision-making power risk losing trust in their team’s capabilities across the organization. This lack of empowerment can leave the team feeling unappreciated and underdeveloped, as it is through decision-making that leaders are made and learn from their mistakes.

Clearly define expectations For delegation to be effective, it’s critical to set clear expectations regarding team ownership, prioritization, and quality. Clarify roles and responsibilities and challenge your top performers with meaningful work. Provide visibility and appreciation for contributions to encourage retention and development. Make delegation a part of learning by adding opportunities to performance goals and rotating assignments with team members. Establish clear career paths To unlock your team’s full potential, it is crucial to empower them to contribute to their work while simultaneously honing their skills. One way to achieve this is to establish clear career paths and delegate responsibilities thoughtfully to promote knowledge sharing. It’s essential to understand each team member’s unique motivations and career aspirations and use appropriate methods to select the most suitable person for each job. Track progress and provide feedback Maintain a regular drumbeat of check-ins, providing support and real-time feedback on projects and deliverables. Be careful not to take back ownership during meetings. Your goal is to encourage autonomy, ensure alignment and effective integration across your team, and turn feedback into a powerful tool for growth. Creating a culture where frequent and constructive feedback makes employees feel supported and motivated, driving them to achieve their best.