This Indian startup wants you to stop wasting time drawing up legal contracts

Creating legal contracts can cost businesses time and money, but the Bangalore-based startup SpotDraft has developed an AI platform that streamlines this process. SpotDraft helps companies simplify contract creation and review by offering templates and automating the process of extracting contract data, freeing up in-house legal teams to work on less tedious tasks.

To make its platform even easier to use, in 2023, SpotDraft integrated Microsoft Word, allowing users to work within a familiar interface. (Some 90% of legal professionals already use Microsoft Word for creating, editing, and redlining contracts.) The company also now lets users drag and drop Microsoft Word contracts into its platform, which then automatically turns them into a template, with no need for coding. In addition, SpotDraft incorporated an AI due-diligence tool that allows users to query the platform in plain language (e.g., “How many contracts have a noncompete clause?”) and receive answers based on hundreds of contracts at once.

SpotDraft—whose customers include Notion, Airbnb, Panasonic, ChargeBee, and Strava—says it is on track to increase the number of active users by 500% since January 2023. In 2023, the company raised $26 million in Series A funding, which is being earmarked for further product development and growth in North America.

