Need to hire workers overseas? This startup simplifies the process

As remote work has gained popularity since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have started hiring more overseas remote workers. Multiplier , a Singapore-based startup, helps companies hire workers globally without having to set up local entities in different countries by acting as the “employer of record” and overseeing onboarding, legal, and human resources operations.

In 2023, to make hiring international employers even more seamless, Multiplier implemented an instantaneous contract feature that can onboard new hires quickly. The feature tailors contracts to each employee’s country, aligning the payroll structure to local traditions and even identifying how to offer regionally appropriate insurance and other benefits. Multiplier says its feature can reduce a process that can take up to several weeks to just five minutes.

The company, whose customers include Amazon, Uber, Revolve, Rare Beauty, and PwC, has grown 100% in the last year and has more than 1,000 customers across 150 countries. In 2022, Multiplier raised $60 million in Series B funding, and it is valued at $400 million.

