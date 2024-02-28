Researchers discover what makes a political ad truly persuasive

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

What makes a political ad effective? Are positive campaign ads better than negative ones? Should ads be more or less pushy?

According to new research, the answer to all of these questions is a somewhat unsatisfying “it depends.” Using data from Swayable, researchers tested reactions to 617 political ads produced by 51 Democratic campaigns between 2018 and 2020, and they found that context really does matter. “The unifying theme of the results is inconsistency,” authors wrote in the study, published this month in the American Political Science Review. Their findings have the potential to blow up years of research that’s guided political campaign advertising best practices. Political ads tend to be reactionary. Whether a candidate chooses to highlight their experience or draw attention to their work on a popular issue often comes down to the opposition’s messaging. At the same time, the interests and desires of their constituents are constantly changing. A message that was persuasive four years ago might not resonate the same way today.

“Despite the large body of theoretical work predicting consistent patterns in what kinds of messages work to persuade voters, there are good reasons to expect that no such general patterns exist,” authors wrote. “Voters’ views and priorities shift over time, and persuasive messaging in real campaigns.” In 2018, for example, ads that focused on the issues were highly effective for congressional candidates (that year, healthcare was mentioned in more ads for U.S. House and Senate candidates than any other issue, according to the Wesleyan Media Project). But issues-based ads weren’t as effective with voters in 2020. That year, ads with a female “messenger,” or ads that were more “pushy” were effective in the presidential race, but not for down-ballot races. And ads that included candidate facts were good for congressional candidates in both 2018 and 2020, but not in the presidential race. The implication of these findings is that there is a lot more room for political candidates to experiment and that multivariate testing could give campaigns an important edge. That benefits campaigns with bigger budgets to pay to overproduce ads and test them, and because better-performing ads do such a better job at persuasion than an average ad, campaigns that run tested ads get a better bang for their buck, further compounding the benefit.