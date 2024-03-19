How China’s Infinix Mobility is winning the smartphone wars in Africa and the Middle East

Smartphone maker Infinix may not be a household name in developed markets, but it’s rapidly becoming one in Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Infinix phones hold the number-one smartphone market share in Pakistan, and they are number two in Tunisia and Nigeria, and number three in Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Uganda. The company has won over customers by incorporating cutting-edge technologies into affordably priced products.

In 2023, it developed what it says are the world’s first 260W fast-charge technologies, which can power up a phone 25% in just one minute and 100% in 7.5 minutes. The company also incorporated AI-powered noise-reduction technologies in its phones, enhancing voice and video calls by situationally enhancing (or reducing) various sounds. And a new AI-powered virtual assistant called Folax can now engage users in natural language conversations (in multiple languages and accents) while processing complex instructions.

As part of the company’s marketing strategy, Infinix focuses on younger generations, helping bridge digital divides by supporting and funding STEM programs and coding camps. That includes a new partnership with UNESCO and Google and a collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa supporting a girls’ coding camp in Mozambique. In 2023, Transsion, Infinix’s parent company, became the world’s fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer, helped by Infinix’s 41.2% growth rate.