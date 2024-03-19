This Indonesian fishing cooperative is bringing its smart feeders to farmers beyond the archipelago

In Indonesia, the second-largest fish and aquaculture producer in the world, eFishery has established itself as a digital cooperative for fish and shrimp farmers.

The startup offers an automated smart-feeder solution for fish farmers that reduces food waste and optimizes efficiency. It also helps farmers buy affordable feed and find buyers for their fish and shrimp harvests, all while offering financing to help them scale up their operations. eFishery now serves 70,000 fish and shrimp farmers across the archipelago.

In 2023, the aquaculture startup made significant moves to expand outside of its home base of Indonesia. It successfully completed a pilot project in India and contracted with more than 1,000 acres of ponds in the state of Andhra Pradesh, which contributes 35% to the country’s estimated $15 billion aquaculture production. The company, which now has 50 employees based in India, plans to expand into five additional Indian states in the coming year. It has also started pilot projects in Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam, aiming to introduce its aquaculture operations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The company raised a $200 million Series D in 2023, bringing its valuation above $1 billion, with the Abu Dhabi-based 42X Fund serving as the lead investor.