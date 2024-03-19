Fast company logo
Why Gogoro, Sea Forest, Sky Labs, and eFishery are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024.

The most innovative Asia-Pacific companies of 2024

BY Katerina Barton1 minute read

Despite a slowdown in growth across startups and larger tech companies around the globe last year, the following 10 companies were able to not only help find solutions to local problems within the Asia-Pacific region, but many were also able to scale beyond their borders. Take the electric scooter company Gogoro, which began its vision to make battery-swappable scooters in Taiwan, and is expanding to several new countries this year including India, Chile, and Colombia. This also goes for Indonesia-based eFishery, which started out serving shrimp and fish farmers in the archipelago, and is now expanding to other parts of Southeast Asia. And Infinix—a Hong Kong-based smartphone maker focused on providing young consumers with affordable smartphones—is expanding its reach in Africa and the Middle East, while also supporting youth STEM programs in these regions.

Several of these companies’ innovations this year centered around AI technology. SpotDraft, for example, assists companies by streamlining contract creation using AI and has big-name clients such as Airbnb and Strava. South Korea’s top search engine, Naver, created its own Chat GPT-esque platform called Clova X, specifically catering to Korean language and culture.

Meanwhile, Sea Forest is using technology to change how we consume products from livestock by changing what livestock consume. The Australian-based company developed feed supplements from local seaweed that helps cut methane-production in the animals. While their work is local for now (focusing mainly on partnering with companies in Oceania), their positive impact on climate change affects us all.

1. Gogoro

For swapping and recharging electric scooter and motorcycle batteries

2. SpotDraft

For helping streamline contract creation

3. Naver

For offering a generative-AI alternative to South Koreans

4. Sea Forest

For deploying seaweed to reduce livestock methane production

5. eFishery

For taking its fishing-cooperative model beyond the ponds of Indonesia

6. Infinix Mobility

For providing affordable smartphones with high-tech features

7. Multiplier

For simplifying the process of hiring an international workforce

8. HD

For matching patients with affordable healthcare in Thailand and Indonesia

9. CADDi

For digitizing and storing manufacturing drawings

10. Sky Labs

For treating hypertension with a wearable ring

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

