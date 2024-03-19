The most innovative Asia-Pacific companies of 2024

Despite a slowdown in growth across startups and larger tech companies around the globe last year, the following 10 companies were able to not only help find solutions to local problems within the Asia-Pacific region, but many were also able to scale beyond their borders. Take the electric scooter company Gogoro, which began its vision to make battery-swappable scooters in Taiwan, and is expanding to several new countries this year including India, Chile, and Colombia. This also goes for Indonesia-based eFishery, which started out serving shrimp and fish farmers in the archipelago, and is now expanding to other parts of Southeast Asia. And Infinix—a Hong Kong-based smartphone maker focused on providing young consumers with affordable smartphones—is expanding its reach in Africa and the Middle East, while also supporting youth STEM programs in these regions.
Several of these companies’ innovations this year centered around AI technology. SpotDraft, for example, assists companies by streamlining contract creation using AI and has big-name clients such as Airbnb and Strava. South Korea’s top search engine, Naver, created its own Chat GPT-esque platform called Clova X, specifically catering to Korean language and culture.
Meanwhile, Sea Forest is using technology to change how we consume products from livestock by changing what livestock consume. The Australian-based company developed feed supplements from local seaweed that helps cut methane-production in the animals. While their work is local for now (focusing mainly on partnering with companies in Oceania), their positive impact on climate change affects us all.
1. Gogoro
For swapping and recharging electric scooter and motorcycle batteries
2. SpotDraft
For helping streamline contract creation
3. Naver
For offering a generative-AI alternative to South Koreans
4. Sea Forest
For deploying seaweed to reduce livestock methane production
5. eFishery
For taking its fishing-cooperative model beyond the ponds of Indonesia
6. Infinix Mobility
For providing affordable smartphones with high-tech features
7. Multiplier
For simplifying the process of hiring an international workforce
8. HD
For matching patients with affordable healthcare in Thailand and Indonesia
9. CADDi
For digitizing and storing manufacturing drawings
10. Sky Labs
