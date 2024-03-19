Inside OpenAI’s turbo, enterprising, enlightening year

BY Mark Sullivan2 minute read

OpenAI is No. 9 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

The company that dented the universe in 2022 continues to leave its mark. OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model (LLM), released last March, is considered 10 times more powerful than its predecessor, allowing it to discern context and nuance better and deliver more accurate and coherent answers. It’s also multimodal and can be prompted using both text and images (“Hey ChatGPT what’s so funny about this meme?”). The new model soon topped the leaderboard for the widely used MMLU benchmark, which measures knowledge across 57 subject areas, and kept its State of the Art (SOTA) designation for most of the year.

In November, OpenAI pushed ahead further, debuting GPT-4 Turbo, which can take in about 300 pages of text in a single prompt, has knowledge of more recent information (GPT-4 was trained to know the world up to September 2021), and is significantly less expensive for developers to access. According to OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap, there are now more than 2 million developers building on OpenAI’s API and more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies using its products. Even as the company enhances its models behind the scenes, it’s been launching a flurry of new products tailored to different users. The company morphed its original (free) ChatGPT chatbot into some new (paid) products, debuting a ChatGPT Plus subscription offering ($20/month) in February, then a version of the chatbot for business use—ChatGPT Enterprise—in late summer. In November, OpenAI also unveiled GPTs, versions of ChatGPT that users can customize. In the company’s new GPT Store, people can now post their chatbots for others to use (GPT Plus subscribers get free access). Khan Academy’s CodeTutor GPT, AllTrails’s hiking recommendation tool, and an Academic Assistant Pro from an individual user named Kevin Ivery can all be found there. “We’re still in an early period of generative AI,” Lightcap says. “It’s incredible to see how people are experimenting and building with our tools.”