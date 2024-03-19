Nvidia’s AI boom is only getting started. Just ask CEO Jensen Huang

BY Harry McCrackenlong read

“In the 1920s, water went into a generator, and DC power came out. Now electrons go into a generator, and intelligence comes out.” I’m chatting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the chip giant’s Silicon Valley headquarters, where one of its DGX H100 computing modules sits partially disassembled before us. Stuffed with blazingly fast processors and other cutting-edge components, the box, which can sell for as much as $500,000, is a foundational building block of the supercomputers used by huge companies, startups, and universities alike to power transformative new AI experiences, and Huang has turned to a previous technological revolution to explain its significance. It’s an evocative comparison: AI running on Nvidia hardware changing everyday life as profoundly as electricity once did. But if anything, it understates Nvidia’s sweeping influence on the current moment. Even its overwhelmingly dominant market share for AI chips—85%, according to Raymond James Financial—doesn’t convey Nvidia’s contribution to AI as we know it.

Nvidia isn’t just in the business of providing ever-more-powerful computing hardware and letting everybody else figure out what to do with it. Across an array of industries, the company’s technologies, platforms, and partnerships are doing much of the heavy lifting of putting AI to work. In a single week in January 2024, for instance, Nvidia reported that it had begun beta testing its drug discovery platform, demoed software that lets video game characters speak unscripted dialogue, announced deals with four Chinese EV manufacturers that will incorporate Nvidia technology in their vehicles, and unveiled a retail-industry partnership aimed at foiling organized shoplifting. To apply its supremely versatile chips to real-world tasks, Nvidia has already needed to dive deeply into these disciplines and many more. “There is no protein synthesis chip,” says Huang, by way of example. “You have to go understand the biology of proteins, and you have to understand what scientists want to do and how we can better automate their work. And so all of these different algorithms require a fair amount of research.” Announced at GTC 2024, Nvidia’s DGX SuperPod AI supercomputer is powered by the company’s new GB300 Grace Blackwell chips. [Photo: Courtesy Nvidia] Nvidia technology is such an essential ingredient in AI progress that Huang’s keynotes at the company’s GTC developer conference can serve as a preview of where the entire field is going. One of his big themes at this year’s edition, held on Monday afternoon at San Jose’s SAP Center before an audience of 11,000, was robotics. Along with stepping through the company’s products in that domain—with names such as Gr00t and Thor—he showed videos in which humans used Nvidia software to teach bots how to perform tasks such as operating a juicer. Not by writing code, but simply by performing them.

Huang’s only onstage guests during his two-hour presentation were nine humanoid robots, who flanked him toward the end, plus two diminutive cousins of WALL-E developed by Disney. When he declared that “the ChatGPT moment for robotics might be just around the corner,” reflexively dismissing the statement as hype didn’t feel like a safe bet. After all, we’re already living in the AI era Nvidia predicted years ago—and has done as much as any company to turn into reality. Known for his signature black leather jacket and affable manner, Huang has led Nvidia since cofounding it in 1993. Back then, the company pioneered the concept of graphics processing units (GPUs)—high-performance chips for rendering 3D games and other visually intensive PC applications. Its first chip, released in 1995, sold poorly. But 1997’s RIVA 128 was a hit, establishing the company as a powerhouse of computer graphics. At the time Nvidia was ramping up, AI wasn’t just far in its own future. The entire tech industry was skeptical of the technology’s potential, leading to a period of disillusionment and decreased investment known as an AI winter. But Huang stresses that much of the company’s current success stems from choices it made early in its history, before it grasped exactly where they’d lead.

Jensen Huang sharing the stage with a Disney-designed robot at Nvidia’s GTC conference in San Jose, California, on Monday, March 18, 2024. [Photo: Courtesy Nvidia] “The future, as always, unfolds in a continuous way,” he says, waxing philosophical. “There’s no real discontinuity per se.” For instance, even when GPUs were solely about graphics, Nvidia made them programmable, so they could do more than fling predefined pixels onto a display. That made them platforms unto themselves rather than merely sidekicks to a computer’s CPU. The skills Nvidia picked up along the way primed it for new challenges. “Particle physics for a video game is not dissimilar from fluid dynamics in a molecular simulation,” says Huang, explaining how learnings from one industry could be applied to another. “Image processing that we use for lighting a scene in computer graphics is no different than image processing for medical instruments. In a lot of ways, these are all very similar mathematics. And so we expanded our aperture, slowly and systematically.” The more capable Nvidia’s processors got, the greater their potential beyond imagery. In 2006, the company introduced a software layer called CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture), allowing developers to harness its GPUs’ algorithmic muscle for demanding tasks of all kinds. Within a few years, AI researchers were using it to achieve breakthroughs in areas such as deep learning.

As AI blossomed in the lab, its real-world promise became clearer and clear to Huang. But at first, convincing potential customers that it would be everywhere—and Nvidia would be at its heart—was a tough sell. “Nobody got it at all,” Huang says with a laugh, citing his long-ago failure to get an auto company intrigued by the idea of using machine vision to let cars drive themselves: “They just thought it was a toy.” With time, Huang’s vision and persistence paid off in dramatic fashion. Over the past year, he says, the world’s understanding of what Nvidia is up to “has increased by an order of magnitude.” Here again, what might feel like an inflection point is really the culmination of years of patient investment that positioned Nvidia for success as the commercialization of AI began in earnest. “Once the Nvidia GPU became the default for research, it ended up becoming the default for what that research became,” says Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

One of the most historic pieces of Nvidia-powered research was an experimental AI program called AlexNet. Developed in 2012 by Alex Krizhevsky in collaboration with Ilya Sutksever (more recently best known as OpenAI’s chief scientist) and Geoffrey Hinton (the “Godfather of AI” and now a vocal AI skeptic), it could teach itself to identify items in images with unprecedented accuracy. Seeing the machine-vision breakthrough it represented, Nvidia concluded that in the future, “the most important software was going to be algorithms that perceive the world around us and manipulate things or control things in the real world,” says Rev Lebardian, a VP who’s been at the company for 22 years. Among other implications, Nvidia felt that real-world AI would call for more sophisticated simulation technology. For example, testing something like autonomous cars—now part of Nvidia’s Drive automotive platform—could be done far more safely, rapidly, and cost-effectively in virtual form than on actual roads. In 2020, the company channeled that realization into Omniverse, a cloud-based offering dedicated to one of the hottest categories in enterprise tech: digital twins. Overseen by Lebardian and leveraging the company’s expertise in both AI and 3D graphics, Omniverse permits the creation of ultra-realistic digital replicas of physical objects, locations, and processes. Home improvement giant Lowe’s is using it to digitize its stores for applications such as shelf-space management. BMW simulated its factory floor to help position robots effectively. And brain-surgery intelligence company Atlas Meditech created a virtual operating room that lets surgeons safely rehearse procedures before undertaking them for real.

A few days before Nvidia unveiled Omniverse’s new software for Apple’s Vision Pro at GTC, I got to try it for myself in a conference room at Nvidia headquarters. The full-scale digital Nissan Z sport coupe I interacted with—from opening the trunk to sitting behind the wheel—was rendered in the cloud on Nvidia hardware. But it was so ultra-realistic I could read the fine print embossed on its tires. It took the company just weeks to build the necessary Vision Pro code, which piggybacks on a Nissan car configurator app created by computer graphics studio Katana. Yet it’s also the direct result of the company’s prescient reaction to AlexNet more than a decade ago. Like other Nvidia ventures, Omniverse benefits from the company’s unstinting dedication to meeting customers where they are, whether that’s a suburban mall or a medical center. “They understand the end user better than anybody else, and that’s really key to who they are and why they’re so successful,” says Peter Rutten, VP of performance-intensive computing at research firm IDC. Which is not to say that Nvidia’s approach to innovation involves boiling an unlimited quantity of oceans on its own. At its heart, it’s a platform company, dependent on partners to finish the job by crafting industry-specific experiences on top of its hardware and software stack.

“We can’t go build all of those tools and all of the solutions and applications for everyone in every industry with the scale that we’re at,” says Lebardian. “We’d have to be millions of people. So we’re perfectly happy to work with others, and we prefer that.” (Head count currently stands at about 30,000 people, up thirtyfold from when Lebardian joined in 2002.) More than 100 partners deliver products based on just one Nvidia AI platform: the healthcare-centric Clara, which has a suite of offerings that spans biopharma, imaging, devices, and genomics. Still, simply knowing enough to collaborate effectively in so many categories has helped shape the company’s workforce. “We have doctors here,” says Kimberly Powell, who joined Nvidia in 2008 as its first employee dedicated to health technology and is now that group’s VP and general manager. “We have computational chemists. We have computational biologists. Over the years, we’ve hired deep domain experts, because there’s a language translation layer that we need to understand.” “In the next decade, we’re going to see advances in computing like we’ve never seen before,” Huang says. He rattles off some areas he’s particularly passionate about—climate tech, digital biology, general-purpose robotics—and emphasizes that even though many of Nvidia’s recent accomplishments are the result of 5 to 15 years of investment, they all remain works in progress. At some point, quantum computers might outperform classical supercomputers, like those based on Nvidia GPUs. But Huang doesn’t expect that to happen for another decade or two. Even then, he’s confident that the world’s most powerful computers will be classical-quantum hybrids—an area of research the company is already pursuing.

Wall Street’s optimism that Nvidia can continue to ride the AI wave is reflected in its market cap, which surpassed $1 trillion in May 2023, putting the chipmaker in the rarefied company of Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta. In February, Nvidia announced 2023 revenue of $60.8 billion, up a head-spinning 126% over 2022. The same month, its market cap reached $2 trillion, behind only Microsoft and Apple. Those vast numbers are in part a bet on the overall AI market, which research firm Spherical Insights forecasts will rocket to $2.76 trillion by 2032. Though there are no guarantees that Nvidia will continue to play an essential role, it’s tough to find anyone willing to predict it won’t. “Nvidia has a very deep moat,” says Jack Hidary, CEO of AI and quantum software company SandboxAQ, an Nvidia partner. “And I expect that competitive advantage to not only remain but actually grow over the next four or five years.” Asked about scenarios in which other AI players might catch up, Huang points to Nvidia’s ubiquity, which has taken years to attain and would not be easy to replicate. “We’re the only architecture in the world that’s available in every cloud,” he says. “It’s available in private clouds, it’s on premises, it’s at the edge in cars and robots and factories.”

Indeed, so many customers covet Nvidia GPUs—for gaming and cryptocurrency mining as well as AI—that demand has often outstripped supply. That’s an opportunity for other companies, at least if they have the extraordinarily deep pockets required to enter the semiconductor business. In February, Bloomberg reported that Japan’s SoftBank is planning to raise funds for a $100 billion AI chip venture to complement its existing asset Arm, whose technology is licensed by many companies, including Nvidia. Then there’s OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has reportedly sought $7 trillion to launch a new chip company. More immediately, Nvidia already faces rivals in the form of upstarts such as Cerebras, Graphcore, Groq, and SambaNova. But rather than challenging AI hardware’s 800-pound gorilla head-on, newcomers are best off seeking to carve niches of their own, says IDC’s Rutten. For example, instead of taking on the market for training AI models, where Nvidia hardware might prove impossible to displace, chip startup Recogni is focusing on inference— the process of extracting information from a model and leveraging it for a particular purpose, such as an advanced driver-assistance system. “Nvidia is using the same solution for training and inference,” explains Recogni CEO Marc Bolitho. “We are working toward a purpose-built, optimized solution for AI inference, and we see that market growing very rapidly as the user base for generative AI increases.” Investors see enough potential in this kind of targeted competition that Recogni was able to announce a $102 million funding round in February.

Another potentially major threat lies in the yen of huge tech companies to control their tech stacks from top to bottom. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta have poured resources into developing custom chips of their own, possibly foreshadowing a day when they’re more fully in charge of their own AI destinies. Google has traveled particularly far down this road with its Tensor Processing Units, currently in their fifth generation. And last May, Meta revealed its first AI processor, the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator. Tailored to the process of choosing content and ads to appear in social network feeds, it might be a chip nobody but Meta would design. Huang doesn’t discount such exercises in AI independence. “If large companies would like to build their own silicon, we still augment them,” he says. “Whenever they have us in their cloud, we bring lots and lots of customers to them. We bring lots of developers to them.” Participating in Nvidia’s vibrant ecosystem, he argues, is ultimately an act of self-interest—a stance that big tech’s continued embrace of it would seem to confirm. In January, when Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to provide a video update on Meta’s AI research, he didn’t even mention the company’s own chip-design efforts. Instead, he talked in terms everyone in the tech industry could understand, by boasting of a plan to deploy 350,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs by the end of 2024, a commitment that will cost it billions. Even for AI’s titans, building on what Nvidia has created—the more ambitiously, the better—is often how progress happens.