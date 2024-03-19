How Modular simplified AI software infrastructure

Many companies learned the hard way in 2023 that deploying AI models within the real-world systems and data caches of organizations is a messy business. The software infrastructure running behind the scenes is often fragmented, difficult to use, and tied to specific kinds of hardware.

Modular’s core product, the Inference Engine, launched in May 2023, creates a software layer that abstracts the complexities of the software and hardware so that developers can use the hardware and development frameworks they want. The startup also launched a new Python-like programming language called Mojo that gives developers a common language for scaling up applications created with different frameworks or languages.

Modular, which was founded by Chris Lattner, a former Apple, Google, and Tesla infrastructure architect, and Tim Davis, a onetime Google Brain AI infrastructure designer, has seen its developer community grow to more than 150,000—with more than 10,000 individuals and enterprises having signed up for Modular’s Unified AI Engine, cloud platform, and hardware solution.

