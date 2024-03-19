How MindsDB simplifies the AI integration process

For most enterprises, there is no “one model to rule them all.” Instead, it’s a messy collection of APIs to third-party models, homegrown open-source models, databases, software infrastructure, and apps located in various clouds and physical places. Getting all the pieces working together harmoniously is the point of MindsDB , which offers an open-source platform that connects data sources with AI models and automates how data flows between them.

In September 2023, MindsDB extended its platform to offer developers access to a “time series” model (via an integration with Nixtla, a predictive insights startup) that companies can use for such things as sales forecasting and inventory analysis.

MindsDB, which raised $46.5 million over the course of 2023, can connect data sources to a number of model types, including regression models, classification models, and large language models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Hugging Face, among others.

By taking care of much of the behind-the-scenes plumbing, MindsDB can help enterprises build and test AI models more quickly and avoid getting bogged down in complexity.