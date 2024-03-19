How MindsDB simplifies the AI integration process

For most enterprises, there is no “one model to rule them all.” Instead, it’s a messy collection of APIs to third-party models, homegrown open-source models, databases, software infrastructure, and apps located in various clouds and physical places. Getting all the pieces working together harmoniously is the point of MindsDB, which offers an open-source platform that connects data sources with AI models and automates how data flows between them.
In September 2023, MindsDB extended its platform to offer developers access to a “time series” model (via an integration with Nixtla, a predictive insights startup) that companies can use for such things as sales forecasting and inventory analysis.
MindsDB, which raised $46.5 million over the course of 2023, can connect data sources to a number of model types, including regression models, classification models, and large language models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Hugging Face, among others.
By taking care of much of the behind-the-scenes plumbing, MindsDB can help enterprises build and test AI models more quickly and avoid getting bogged down in complexity.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.