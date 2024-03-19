How Midjourney’s AI captures nuance and artistry in generated images

Large language models got much of the attention in 2023, but the smaller race to build better image generation AI was no less competitive. A small and relatively low-profile company called Midjourney has been the pace-setter and standard-bearer in the text-to-image generator space.

The only way to use Midjourney’s image generator is via a chatbot in a Discord group, and about 17 million people now belong to it. That’s where Midjourney rolled out its version 5.1 model in March 2023, which offered better overall image quality, and, importantly, far better depiction of human hands. Version 6 came just before Christmas, bringing even more refined and artful imagery.

Midjourney, which uses both a large language model and a diffusion model (allowing it to create more realism), is visibly better than its peers at capturing in its output the aesthetic or stylistic cues given in the user’s prompts. Early in 2023, the company projected that it would end the year with $300 million in annualized recurring revenue.

