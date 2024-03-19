How Microsoft is bringing generative AI to your office

Microsoft is No. 3 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

No organization has done more to promote generative AI in the workplace than Microsoft.

After announcing a $10 billion investment in OpenAI in January 2023, Microsoft began incorporating the startup’s tech into its most popular platforms, including the Azure cloud, enterprise offerings, and consumer-facing products. It began by unveiling a conversational chat feature in its Bing search engine early last year, later adding image generation and image analysis functions, enhancements that helped drive Bing to more than 100 million daily active users (though Bing still trails far behind Google, which controls 90% of the search market).

The company’s efforts to turn generative AI into a workplace assistant have been even more profound. Over the past year, Microsoft has extended Copilot, the family of AI assistants that began as a coding helper for GitHub users, across products including Microsoft 365 and Windows. More than 1 million Copilot users now tap the assistant for help creating PowerPoint presentations from a simple prompt, quickly analyzing data in Excel, answering questions about company documents, and summarizing long email threads in Outlook before moving on to more complex requests. “Then it starts to get more sophisticated, where [users] are actually delegating work to Copilot as if it were another colleague, and asking it to do multistep tasks,” says Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for modern work and business applications at Microsoft.