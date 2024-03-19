Why Meta developed a state-of-the-art AI model—and gave it away

Meta’s Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab, led by AI pioneer Yann LeCun, gave the AI open-source community a big charge when it released its family of Llama large language models on the open-source repository site Hugging Face in February 2023. And it included with the model the parameter weights that resulted from pretraining the model on mountains of data using its massive computing resources. An improved Llama 2 family came in July.

The Llama models have been downloaded more than 30 million times, as developers at enterprises worldwide build their own fine-tuned models on top of them, avoiding the API fees required to access commercial models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 or Google’s Gemini.

Meta has stayed true to its open-source approach to AI, even as most foundation model developers become more secretive about their work. LeCun has said that AI models can be developed more quickly and safely if the research happens out in the open.

But the open-source approach also lets Meta extend its influence over the growing AI ecosystem by seeding the ground with its own code, and controlling the open-source licenses. It may also be trying to commoditize advanced models, diminishing the value of its rivals’ for-pay models by giving its own away for free.