How Jasper brought generative AI to marketing teams

Jasper, which launched (as Jarvis) in early 2022, was among the first startups to build a business on top of an OpenAI generative AI model. The company turned its focus toward enterprise marketing teams in 2023 with the February launch of Jasper for Business, a set of enhancements that lets marketers tailor Jasper’s AI Engine with their style guide, brand voice and policies, and business data.
In May the company announced a new partnership with Google, making Jasper available to enterprises via the Google Cloud Marketplace and adding Google’s Vertex large language model to the list of third-party models Jasper uses in tandem with its own marketing-oriented models.
The shift toward serving business came with some speed bumps: In summer 2023 Jasper laid off an undisclosed number of staff and reportedly reduced the value of its employee stock by 20%, then replaced CEO Dave Rogenmoser with former Dropbox president Timothy Young.
Still, the company says it saw an almost 400% uptick in annual recurring revenue (subscription fees) from businesses during 2023.
