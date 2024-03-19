Fast company logo
The company’s partnership with Google made Jasper available to enterprises via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

How Jasper brought generative AI to marketing teams

BY Mark Sullivan1 minute read

Jasper, which launched (as Jarvis) in early 2022, was among the first startups to build a business on top of an OpenAI generative AI model. The company turned its focus toward enterprise marketing teams in 2023 with the February launch of Jasper for Business, a set of enhancements that lets marketers tailor Jasper’s AI Engine with their style guide, brand voice and policies, and business data.

In May the company announced a new partnership with Google, making Jasper available to enterprises via the Google Cloud Marketplace and adding Google’s Vertex  large language model to the list of third-party models Jasper uses in tandem with its own marketing-oriented models.

The shift toward serving business came with some speed bumps: In summer 2023 Jasper laid off an undisclosed number of staff and reportedly reduced the value of its employee stock by 20%, then replaced CEO Dave Rogenmoser with former Dropbox president Timothy Young.

Still, the company says it saw an almost 400% uptick in annual recurring revenue (subscription fees) from businesses during 2023.

