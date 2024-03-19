How Jasper brought generative AI to marketing teams

Jasper , which launched (as Jarvis) in early 2022, was among the first startups to build a business on top of an OpenAI generative AI model. The company turned its focus toward enterprise marketing teams in 2023 with the February launch of Jasper for Business, a set of enhancements that lets marketers tailor Jasper’s AI Engine with their style guide, brand voice and policies, and business data.

In May the company announced a new partnership with Google, making Jasper available to enterprises via the Google Cloud Marketplace and adding Google’s Vertex large language model to the list of third-party models Jasper uses in tandem with its own marketing-oriented models.

The shift toward serving business came with some speed bumps: In summer 2023 Jasper laid off an undisclosed number of staff and reportedly reduced the value of its employee stock by 20%, then replaced CEO Dave Rogenmoser with former Dropbox president Timothy Young.

Still, the company says it saw an almost 400% uptick in annual recurring revenue (subscription fees) from businesses during 2023.