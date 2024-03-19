How Grammarly’s AI is writing the new rules of writing

Grammarly has been using AI in its writing assistant for a decade, but the generative AI boom created a new opportunity for it to improve its service.

In the past, Grammarly’s tools were focused on improving the words that its users had already written, but a new set of generative AI features, first launched in beta in April 2023, offers to create text for them. Based on a prompt, Grammarly can create everything from marketing copy to email drafts.

The company also added some useful enhancements for its enterprise users, including the ability to train Grammarly’s model on a business’s specific terminology, knowledge, and writing tone. It also expanded the set of prompts it gives users to include enterprise-centered communications such as customer support responses.

Grammarly boasts that it already has users at 96% of the world’s 500 largest companies by revenue, and it’s seeing increased enterprise business since adding the generative AI features. The company estimates that it saves its business customers 19 working days a year, generating a $5,000 per employee productivity boost.