How Databricks is helping customers develop their own customized AI models

As enterprises hurried to test and deploy AI in 2023, their CEOs and CIOs were nervous about running their proprietary data through LLMs, fearing leakage or security breaches. Databricks , which has long focused on using machine learning tools to help customers make sense of their proprietary data (which the company stores via its Lakehouse data lake product), responded quickly to this concern.

Last June, the San Francisco-based company bought the generative-AI company MosaicML for $1.3 billion, with the idea of helping its customers develop their own customized AI models and run them in the same cloud where they already host their data. By November, Databricks released its first product based on Mosaic, a Data Intelligence Platform that allowed businesses to do just this, thereby enabling a broader cohort of employees within companies to query their data.

Databricks also announced LakehouseIQ, an LLM-based enterprise search tool that learns an organization’s jargon, data-usage patterns, and structure to answer employees’ questions in natural language. The company, long a rumored IPO candidate and valued at $43 billion, reported in September 2023 that it had surpassed $1.5 billion in annualized recurring revenue.

