How CrowdStrike is easing access to AI security

Among the big security players, CrowdStrike , a $62 billion market cap company, has been among the quickest to leverage machine learning, integrating it deep within its core cloud-based cybersecurity platform called Falcon. The Austin-based company’s AI models are trained on trillions of security events to detect new kinds of threats in the wild and then respond automatically.

In May 2023, CrowdStrike debuted a generative AI front end for its security AI, a “security analyst” assistant called Charlotte AI, which is meant to provide a centralized and simplified access point for users. Charlotte AI can understand and answer plain-language prompts (including those from non-security pros), retrieve relevant threat data and current intel from human security researchers and threat response experts, carry out security tasks, and provide threat-environment assessments and summaries.

CrowdStrike may have a ready market for Charlotte AI; many of its customers are AWS users, and it sold more than $1 billion in software through the AWS Marketplace last year.

