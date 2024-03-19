How Credo AI is empowering enterprises to manage the risks of generative AI

Credo AI is No. 38 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

AI: It’s all fun and games until a company gets hurt. As CEOs hurry to pilot and implement new generative AI tools, their chief information officers have been worried about how they’d monitor and measure their products and systems for such things as bias, safety or security gaps, and lack of compliance with company policies and regulations.

Credo AI, which Navrina Singh founded in 2020 after she recognized this issue while commercializing Microsoft’s enterprise AI services in the late 2010s, provides clients with a cloud-based AI platform that meets this moment. Last May, Credo AI rolled out new governance tools to manage the special risks of generative AI tools, including data leakage, toxic output, and security vulnerabilities.

“[Companies] want to be sure of what they’re buying with gen AI, that they understand the risks,” says Singh.