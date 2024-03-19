How Cohere’s AI offers a fresh take on enterprise search

The Canadian commercial AI startup Cohere doesn’t get as much time in the spotlight as OpenAI and Anthropic, but it spent 2023 quietly establishing itself as an attractive API for enterprises. Part of the company’s 2023 success owes to its go-to-market approach. It allows enterprises to host a Cohere language model on their own servers or in a private or commercial cloud.

Last July, Amazon Web Services started to distribute the Cohere models through its Bedrock AI platform. Cohere is also finding its way into enterprises through partnerships made last summer with Oracle and consulting giant McKinsey & Company. Tuned in to an immediate need of large organizations, the company in September 2023 launched into beta a new tool called the Coral knowledge assistant, a chatbot that can answer employee questions, access internal corporate knowledge bases, and reality check its outputs by tapping the web.

The Coral release proved timely, as enterprise search emerged as one of generative AI’s most valuable applications; large companies are finding that chatbots can securely access corporate information faster and more thoroughly than human workers.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.