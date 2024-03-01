These charming illustrations turn Paris into a giant Olympic playground

The Paris Olympics are only four months away, but already, the games are gate-crashing the city. Fishermen are fencing by the Seine. Teens are playing tennis from their Hausmannian balconies. A mustachioed bro is surfing on the Canal Saint Martin.

Escrime, Javi Aznarez. [Image: courtesy The Parisianer]

At least this is the version of Paris portrayed on the cover—or more accurately, covers—of an imaginary French magazine called The Parisianer. The magazine, which has no editorial portion and is more akin to an art project, is illustrated by 43 artists who each designed a cover dedicated to one Olympic sport. Starting today, the illustrations will be displayed on the wrought-iron fences of the City Hall of Paris and published in a coffee table book.

Tennis, Jean-Michel Tixier. [Image: courtesy The Parisianer]

The Parisianer is the brainchild of graphic designer friends Michael Prigent and Aurélie Pollet. When the two first dreamed up the magazine, the name Le Parisien was already taken, but that didn’t really matter: the duo was more interested in a certain American publication with the same suffix. “Our biggest dream was to be on the cover of the The New Yorker, but to be able to do that you need to have a big career, which was not our case,” says Prigent with a laugh. So, the duo launched their own, albeit fictitious, version of the magazine, focusing not on NYC but on Par-ee. “We tried to be a sibling, not a copycat,” Prigent told me, noting that he borrowed the concept and the layout of The New Yorker but designed his own typography.

Cyclisme sur route, François Ravard. [Image: courtesy The Parisianer]

The first edition of The Parisianer came out in December 2013. Since then, Prigent and Pollet have commissioned hundreds more artists to paint vignettes—sometimes surprising, often satirical—of Parisian life. The illustrations have appeared in many books and been the subject of several exhibitions, including in the Musée d’Orsay, and at Terminal 2E of Charles de Gaulle airport (still on display as of two weeks ago.)