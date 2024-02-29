Science explains your place in the multiverse

Paul Halpern is a professor of physics at Saint Joseph’s University and the author of 18 popular science books, including Flashes of Creation, The Quantum Labyrinth, Einstein’s Dice and Schrodinger’s Cat, and Synchronicity. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society.

[Photo: Basic Books]

Below, Halpern shares five key insights from his new book, The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes. Listen to the audio version—read by Halpern himself—in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Curiosity drives us to think outside the box of observability.

“Pics or it didn’t happen,” goes the popular phrase. In our modern technological age, with cameras virtually everywhere, we long for pictorial proof of everything. Hence our fascination with the extraordinary photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of galaxies from the nascent years of the universe after the big bang. If only our instruments could pick up signals from all of space, we could systematically map it and perhaps develop a testable theory of everything. Many people who reject multiverse ideas argue that everything in science must be fully verifiable.

Complete measurability would be ideal, but it’s not going to happen. For one thing, the speed of light sets a strict limit on the extent of what we can detect. It divides an enclave called the observable universe from potential regions beyond that. The actual universe could be infinite, but only a finite region is directly detectable. That doesn’t stop us from wondering what is beyond those limits. In the absence of direct proof, indirect evidence could be very convincing.