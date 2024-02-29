Science explains your place in the multiverse

Paul Halpern is a professor of physics at Saint Joseph’s University and the author of 18 popular science books, including Flashes of Creation, The Quantum Labyrinth, Einstein’s Dice and Schrodinger’s Cat, and Synchronicity. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society.
Below, Halpern shares five key insights from his new book, The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes. Listen to the audio version—read by Halpern himself—in the Next Big Idea app.
1. Curiosity drives us to think outside the box of observability.
“Pics or it didn’t happen,” goes the popular phrase. In our modern technological age, with cameras virtually everywhere, we long for pictorial proof of everything. Hence our fascination with the extraordinary photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of galaxies from the nascent years of the universe after the big bang. If only our instruments could pick up signals from all of space, we could systematically map it and perhaps develop a testable theory of everything. Many people who reject multiverse ideas argue that everything in science must be fully verifiable.
Complete measurability would be ideal, but it’s not going to happen. For one thing, the speed of light sets a strict limit on the extent of what we can detect. It divides an enclave called the observable universe from potential regions beyond that. The actual universe could be infinite, but only a finite region is directly detectable. That doesn’t stop us from wondering what is beyond those limits. In the absence of direct proof, indirect evidence could be very convincing.
In a similar way that volcanoes reveal Earth’s innards, perhaps effects on the observable universe might reveal aspects of the rest of it, including the possibility of other expanding universes with a greater multiverse. When we are in the higher floors of a stable high-rise building, we presume that it has a sturdy foundation beneath it, without having to visit that bedrock. Similarly for the cosmos, perhaps indirect evidence might suffice when direct observation is impossible.
2. Quantum reality is like an infinite hotel with a curious system of keys.
Quantum physics offers even more frustration to those aspiring for complete tangibility and testability in science. Compared to classical mechanics, in the quantum realm, physical observables such as position and velocity are no longer fundamental. Rather, as the brilliant scientist John von Neumann emphasized, what is key to the theory is the evolution of quantum states in an abstract domain of unlimited dimensions called Hilbert space.
Mathematician David Hilbert, after whom that term was coined, reportedly used the analogy of a hotel with an infinite number of rooms as a way of grappling with the concept of infinity. The expression of quantum systems, according to von Neumann, depends on the choice of what an experimenter is trying to measure.