How Viz.ai is harnessing AI to expedite lifesaving diagnoses

Viz.AI is No. 43 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

“The conversation on artificial intelligence’s impact in healthcare and life sciences tends toward the theoretical,” says Viz.ai cofounder and CEO Chris Mansi, “but it’s in the practical application of AI that both immediate and potentially far-ranging positive impacts can be realized for patients.”

Mansi’s San Francisco-based company applies its algorithms to examine the medical imagery and tests of incoming patients to quickly detect and act on potentially life-threatening diseases such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. By the end of 2023, more than 1,500 hospitals—and most of the 50 largest healthcare systems in the U.S.—had adopted the eight-year-old company’s AI-powered product, which includes automated workflows as well as a communications platform used by care teams to review and share imaging, discuss care plans, and make informed transfer decisions.

The end result is that Viz.ai saves precious minutes—39.5, according to a recent study—between the patient’s arrival and their treatment. “This is especially important in providing care for stroke or heart attacks,” Mansi says, “and in detecting diseases and conditions in neurovascular, cardiology, and oncology.”