Seekr’s AI can filter out misinformation from your media diet

The internet is increasingly becoming a place full of hyper-partisan venom and disinformation, and these problems are likely to get worse with the mainstreaming of generative AI. Seekr uses AI to help people filter rancor and misinformation out of their media diets.

In May 2023, Seekr began scoring news articles on how well they use high-quality sources to back up their key assertions. This was an enhancement of its primary offering—a search engine that leverages natural language AI to score news content on its reliability, neutrality, and adherence to journalistic standards.

The Virginia-based company has raised more than $100 million, and it expanded into audio last July, when it released a new AI tool called Civility Score to rate podcasts on the volume and intensity of personal attacks they contain. Brands can use the tool to decide whether or not to advertise in or around a given podcast.

Seekr says it’s currently evaluating 6,000 podcasts, and brands including Indeed, Capital One, Helix, CVS, Quip, and Tommy John are all interested in participating in the Civility Score beta program.