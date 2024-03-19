How Navan’s AI is decluttering the corporate expense process

To make things even easier, the company seized on advances in language AI in 2023 to add a helpful assistant to its app. The assistant, called Ava and rolled out in May, is powered by large language models developed by OpenAI. Navan has made human support available to users of its app, but it has found that Ava can take care of about 30% of customer service chats.

The company asserts that Ava can handle requests faster, too, saving users an average of more than eight minutes per chat. Users seem reasonably happy with Ava’s responses, rating their satisfaction with bot interactions above 75% on average.

Eight-year-old Navan, which was valued at $9 billion in late 2022, has reportedly been working with Goldman Sachs to prepare for a 2024 IPO. That’s at least part of the reason why the company shed 5% of its staff in a late-2023 layoff.