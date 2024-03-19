How Johns Hopkins is using AI to help scientists in their discovery of climate tipping points

A grim but undeniable truth: Unhinged capitalism and the world’s petroleum addiction have pushed the environment rapidly toward a number of “tipping points” (for example, vanishing coral reefs and ice sheets) after which quality of life on Earth will diminish in profound and irreversible ways.

Since understanding the timelines is crucial to science and environmental policy, in March 2023, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory teamed with the university’s oceanographers to integrate AI systems into traditional climate-modeling methods. Tipping points, climate scientists believe, may be triggered by the interactions of multiple complex ecosystems, and modeling the myriad variables of those systems is a mind-bogglingly large data science problem.

The Johns Hopkins scientists are developing an approach called the Physics-Informed AI Climate Model Agent Neuro-Symbolic Simulator (PACMANS) in which AI agents explore a number of climate models with the goal of discovering the complex conditional scenarios that lead to tipping points.

Scientists believe some tipping points to be inevitable, but that humans, armed with scientific understanding, can still affect how fast they arrive.