How Indeed is using AI to streamline the modern job board

Large language models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 aren’t yet smart enough to replace most human writers, but they are good for generating more mundane types of business documents. In September 2023, the world’s largest employment site, Indeed , launched its AI Job Description Generator to help employers (many of them small-business owners) generate job descriptions for open positions on Indeed.

The tool asks the employer a series of questions about the position (salary, benefits, professional requirements, and the like) then uses the responses to generate the full job description in an editable field where it can be augmented and polished. (But about half the time, the descriptions require no editing at all, Indeed claims.)

Job Description Generator is powered by OpenAI’s GPT language models as well as by Indeed’s own AI, which has been trained on Indeed’s millions of prior job postings to create messaging designed to attract the highest-quality candidates.

The company says more than 800,000 employers have already used the new tool to draft job descriptions for more than 2 million jobs.