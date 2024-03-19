How Figma is making meetings more collaborative and fun

Figma ’s FigJam, a digital collaboration feature inside the Figma design tool, is a lo-fi space with familiar motifs like whiteboards and sticky notes, all designed to promote brainstorming and ideation.

Designers brainstorming in FigJam can call up Figma’s new OpenAI-powered Jambot plugin (released into beta in August 2023) to generate a sample meeting agenda (including “ice breaker” questions) or a sample list of ideas that may not be usable but are something to riff on to get to better ones. It can provide deeper information or answer questions about any term on a sticky note or even create computer code from a sticky-note idea.

When the board is full of new ideas, the bot can write a neat summary, even adding some contextual information about why they might be useful or important. It might then turn the summary into a conversational email for somebody outside the team.

Not every app needs generative AI, but Jambot fits in nicely here because it can fill in blanks and clear away barriers so the ideas keep flowing.