For boosting creativity and digital collaboration, Figma is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in applied AI.

How Figma is making meetings more collaborative and fun

BY Mark Sullivan1 minute read

Figma’s FigJam, a digital collaboration feature inside the Figma design tool, is a lo-fi space with familiar motifs like whiteboards and sticky notes, all designed to promote brainstorming and ideation.

Designers brainstorming in FigJam can call up Figma’s new OpenAI-powered Jambot plugin (released into beta in August 2023) to generate a sample meeting agenda (including “ice breaker” questions) or a sample list of ideas that may not be usable but are something to riff on to get to better ones. It can provide deeper information or answer questions about any term on a sticky note or even create computer code from a sticky-note idea.

When the board is full of new ideas, the bot can write a neat summary, even adding some contextual information about why they might be useful or important. It might then turn the summary into a conversational email for somebody outside the team.

Not every app needs generative AI, but Jambot fits in nicely here because it can fill in blanks and clear away barriers so the ideas keep flowing.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Mark Sullivan is a senior writer at Fast Company, covering emerging tech, AI, and tech policy. Before coming to Fast Company in January 2016, Sullivan wrote for VentureBeat, Light Reading, CNET, Wired, and PCWorld More

