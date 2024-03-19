How Casetext is assigning every attorney an AI co-counsel

Casetext , which was cofounded by attorneys from elite firms more than a decade ago, was among the first software companies to offer an AI assistant customized for law firms.

In March 2023, the company launched CoCounsel, an AI assistant that can read, analyze, and summarize legal documents at a postgraduate level. CoCounsel can generate—at a blazing speed—legal research memos, review thousands of documents to answer questions during discovery, and find specific contract items in vast databases of information.

CoCounsel is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, but Casetext augments the assistant’s abilities by giving it access to “ground truth” information from proprietary databases of verified legal data. Casetext says it built guardrails around the tool’s output to prevent it from hallucinating (i.e., making up facts), which could have serious repercussions in legal settings. The company states that its AI tools have reduced the need for paralegal work by as much as 60%, which is bad news for paralegals but a potential boon for small law firms.

In June, Thomson Reuters rendered a pretty favorable judgment on Casetext’s value, ponying up $650 million to acquire the company.